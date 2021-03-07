Gate Gourmet’s kitchen at Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Danny Lee
Coronavirus: Hong Kong airline caterer Gate Gourmet dishes up recipe for survival in troubled times
- Coronavirus-related border closures and travel restrictions have hammered airlines – but airport service providers have fared even worse
- Gate Gourmet used to have a daily output of 22,000 airline meals before the pandemic struck but has had to find other markets to keep its kitchen running
