It was the end of an era for Hong Kong moviegoers on Monday as UA Cinemas announced it was closing amid the pressures of the pandemic. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong’s UA Cinemas lowers curtain for final time amid ‘devastating pressure’ of coronavirus pandemic; theatre chain had operated in city since 1985
- The company announced it was closing its six remaining locations with immediate effect; its K11 Musea branch suspended operations last month
- Winding up proceedings have begun in the Hong Kong courts, official message says
It was the end of an era for Hong Kong moviegoers on Monday as UA Cinemas announced it was closing amid the pressures of the pandemic. Photo: Edmond So