Cathay has released its 2020 financial results. Photo: Sam Tsang Cathay has released its 2020 financial results. Photo: Sam Tsang
Cathay has released its 2020 financial results. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

breaking | Cathay Pacific Airways posts record losses of HK$21.6 billion for 2020, as Covid-19 pandemic scars Hong Kong airline

  • Hong Kong’s flag carrier unveils its worst ever financial results after disastrous year blighted by the coronavirus crisis
  • Losses in second half of year increase to HK$11.73 billion, driven in part by larger-than-expected restructuring charges

Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
Danny Lee
Danny Lee

Updated: 12:23pm, 10 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Cathay has released its 2020 financial results. Photo: Sam Tsang Cathay has released its 2020 financial results. Photo: Sam Tsang
Cathay has released its 2020 financial results. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE