Facebook and several telecommunications-industry partners first sought permission to build the fibre-optic cable in 2018 to connect California with Hong Kong and Taiwan. Photo: Reuters
Consortium of Facebook, Chinese companies pulls out of bid to build undersea internet cable between Hong Kong and US, citing Washington’s concerns

  • Facebook spokesman says it has decided to withdraw application to Federal Communications Commission amid Washington’s concerns
  • Last year, another undersea cable system proposed by Google and Facebook stalled after US Department of Justice suggested it bypass Hong Kong

Laura Westbrook
Updated: 8:01pm, 11 Mar, 2021

