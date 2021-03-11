Facebook and several telecommunications-industry partners first sought permission to build the fibre-optic cable in 2018 to connect California with Hong Kong and Taiwan. Photo: Reuters
Consortium of Facebook, Chinese companies pulls out of bid to build undersea internet cable between Hong Kong and US, citing Washington’s concerns
- Facebook spokesman says it has decided to withdraw application to Federal Communications Commission amid Washington’s concerns
- Last year, another undersea cable system proposed by Google and Facebook stalled after US Department of Justice suggested it bypass Hong Kong
Topic | Technology
