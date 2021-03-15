Parts of the city popular with tourists have been quiet for months as the coronavirus pandemic took its toll on arrivals to the city. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus: Hong Kong tourism sector pins its hopes on vaccinations as arrivals to city remain scarce
- Fewer than 10,000 people arrived in Hong Kong in the first two months of 2021, down 99.7 per cent compared to the same period last year
- But those in the tourism sector are optimistic that a successful vaccination drive will hasten the reopening of borders and the resumption of travel
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Parts of the city popular with tourists have been quiet for months as the coronavirus pandemic took its toll on arrivals to the city. Photo: Sam Tsang