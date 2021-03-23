Hong Kong finance chief Paul Chan says economic activities will rebound more steadily in the latter half of this year if the Covid-19 vaccination scheme becomes successful. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong economy likely to bounce back in second half of year, but much depends on success of Covid-19 vaccination scheme, finance chief says
- Paul Chan says local economy should grow again this year, but there are uncertainties on how strong and widespread recovery will be
- Labour chief Law Chi-kwong says the 17-year high jobless rate is less likely to worsen further
Topic | Hong Kong economy
Hong Kong finance chief Paul Chan says economic activities will rebound more steadily in the latter half of this year if the Covid-19 vaccination scheme becomes successful. Photo: Sam Tsang