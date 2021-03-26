A tug boat attempts to free the Ever Given, which has run aground in the Suez Cana. Photo: Handout A tug boat attempts to free the Ever Given, which has run aground in the Suez Cana. Photo: Handout
A tug boat attempts to free the Ever Given, which has run aground in the Suez Cana. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Suez Canal blockage could see goods being shipped to Hong Kong delayed by at least three weeks, industry figures warn

  • The 200,000 tonnes Ever Given ran aground on Tuesday blocking the link between Asia and Europe
  • An estimated US$400 million per hour in trade is being held up by the ship

Topic |   Hong Kong economy
Denise Tsang
Denise Tsang

Updated: 4:42pm, 26 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A tug boat attempts to free the Ever Given, which has run aground in the Suez Cana. Photo: Handout A tug boat attempts to free the Ever Given, which has run aground in the Suez Cana. Photo: Handout
A tug boat attempts to free the Ever Given, which has run aground in the Suez Cana. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE