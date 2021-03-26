A tug boat attempts to free the Ever Given, which has run aground in the Suez Cana. Photo: Handout
Suez Canal blockage could see goods being shipped to Hong Kong delayed by at least three weeks, industry figures warn
- The 200,000 tonnes Ever Given ran aground on Tuesday blocking the link between Asia and Europe
- An estimated US$400 million per hour in trade is being held up by the ship
Topic | Hong Kong economy
