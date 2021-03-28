People line up at the New World Group jobs fair at Quarry Bay. Photo: Felix Wong People line up at the New World Group jobs fair at Quarry Bay. Photo: Felix Wong
People line up at the New World Group jobs fair at Quarry Bay. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong graduates told to look for work in mainland China or with the government by city’s deputy leader Matthew Cheung, as unemployment rises

  • Chief secretary reveals 35,500 young people aged between 15 and 24 were unemployed between last December and February this year
  • But writing in his weekly blog, Cheung says he believes job market will be revitalised by mass Covid-19 vaccination programme

Topic |   Hong Kong economy
Chan Ho-him
Chan Ho-him

Updated: 9:26pm, 28 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
People line up at the New World Group jobs fair at Quarry Bay. Photo: Felix Wong People line up at the New World Group jobs fair at Quarry Bay. Photo: Felix Wong
People line up at the New World Group jobs fair at Quarry Bay. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE