Coronavirus: Hong Kong to offer tourism staff workers about 2,000 jobs at vaccination centres

  • Crowd management, administrative roles available with the inoculation scheme, paying at least HK$10,000 a month, or HK$100 an hour for part-time posts
  • Industry figure laments government offer as ‘pitiful’ but others representing struggling travel sector staff welcome the move

Denise TsangZoe Low
Denise Tsang  and Zoe Low

Updated: 4:37pm, 29 Mar, 2021

Travel agencies are among those businesses who have been struggling to survive through the pandemic. Photo: Winson Wong
