The city’s retail sector suffered its biggest decline on record last year, with sales plunging by 24.3 per cent year on year. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong retail slump finally turns around in February, with sales jumping 30 per cent year on year

  • Figures released by the Census and Statistics Department on Tuesday showed retail sales totalled HK$29.5 billion in February
  • However, a government spokesman says the sharp increase is something of a distortion, reflecting not only the timing of the Lunar New Year, but also the low base of comparison

Kathleen Magramo
Updated: 5:19pm, 30 Mar, 2021

