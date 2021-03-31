Hong Kong is looking into forming quarantine-free travel bubbles with destinations it considers safe. Photo: EPA-EFE Hong Kong is looking into forming quarantine-free travel bubbles with destinations it considers safe. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Coronavirus: Hong Kong’s plans to restart travel for residents hinge on issues such as pandemic control, vaccination rate

  • City leader Carrie Lam says she has told officials to look into arrangements needed for travel
  • Singapore is front-runner over Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Thailand and Vietnam, travel experts believe

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Denise TsangPhila Siu
Denise Tsang  and Phila Siu

Updated: 11:25am, 31 Mar, 2021

