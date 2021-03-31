Hong Kong can play a vital role in China’s drive to become a global technological power. Photo: Sun Yeung
Don’t doubt Hong Kong’s importance to China, say experts, as they outline strengths that can help country become global tech power
- Panel lists academic and scientific benefits city brings to table during high-powered webinar discussing country’s 14th five-year plan
- But shortcomings also exposed with investment in technology low compared to neighbours on the mainland
Topic | Hong Kong economy
Hong Kong can play a vital role in China’s drive to become a global technological power. Photo: Sun Yeung