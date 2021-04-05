Dance Virtual@ Tai Po, a performance combining Indian and Western dance, is expected to debut later this month. Photo: Handout Dance Virtual@ Tai Po, a performance combining Indian and Western dance, is expected to debut later this month. Photo: Handout
Dance [email protected] Tai Po, a performance combining Indian and Western dance, is expected to debut later this month. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Covid-19 pushes Hong Kong arts groups to embrace technology, with help from HK$20 million fund

  • Sixty-eight projects get funding for ‘art tech’ experiments, with events lined up from later this month
  • Pandemic shut down arts events, but also spurred practitioners to get creative by using tech

Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
Denise TsangKathleen Magramo
Denise Tsang  and Kathleen Magramo

Updated: 1:53pm, 5 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Dance Virtual@ Tai Po, a performance combining Indian and Western dance, is expected to debut later this month. Photo: Handout Dance Virtual@ Tai Po, a performance combining Indian and Western dance, is expected to debut later this month. Photo: Handout
Dance [email protected] Tai Po, a performance combining Indian and Western dance, is expected to debut later this month. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE