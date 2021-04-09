The Peninsula in Tsim Sha Tsui is one of the participating hotels. Photo K. Y. Cheng
Tourism Board website hosting HK$10 million hotel coupon giveaway in Hong Kong crashes under intense demand
- The board is offering the discounts on rooms at 140 hotels across the city, although to be eligible, residents must spend HK$800 at certain venues
- By the time service was restored at 3pm, a third of the quota available at roughly 50 hotels was booked.
Topic | Tourism
