The Peninsula in Tsim Sha Tsui is one of the participating hotels. Photo K. Y. Cheng
Tourism Board website hosting HK$10 million hotel coupon giveaway in Hong Kong crashes under intense demand

  • The board is offering the discounts on rooms at 140 hotels across the city, although to be eligible, residents must spend HK$800 at certain venues
  • By the time service was restored at 3pm, a third of the quota available at roughly 50 hotels was booked.

Kathleen Magramo
Updated: 7:25pm, 9 Apr, 2021

