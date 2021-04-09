Hong Kong’s tourism commission will take over as the interim head of the ailing Ocean Park. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong tourism commissioner to take over as interim head of debt-ridden Ocean Park
- Joe Wong will be tasked with shepherding the ailing attraction through a planned revamp while it searches for a permanent chief executive
- Ysanne Chan, the incumbent chief executive, will step down on May 1, about two months earlier than scheduled, but will continue to serve as managing director
Topic | Ocean Park
