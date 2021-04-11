AlipayHK is among the operators chosen to run the payments services for a HK$5,000 voucher scheme. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong picks AlipayHK, Octopus, Tap & Go and WeChat Pay HK as e-payment providers for HK$5,000 digital voucher scheme, set to launch in summer
- Payment companies to reveal details of the scheme later so registration can open in the summer, finance chief says
- Digital voucher scheme aims to boost spending by giving every Hong Kong adult resident HK$5,000 in consumption vouchers
Topic | Hong Kong budget 2021-2022
