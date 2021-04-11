Shoppers queue outside AbouThai in Queensway Plaza in Admiralty. Photo: Jonathan Wong Shoppers queue outside AbouThai in Queensway Plaza in Admiralty. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Shoppers queue outside AbouThai in Queensway Plaza in Admiralty. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hongkongers flock to support AbouThai retail chain raided by customs officers over mislabelled goods

  • Shoppers rally round stores for third straight day after business had HK$400,000 worth of goods seized
  • Customs and Excise Department has denied raid on chain owned by defendant in national security law case was act of ‘repression’

Gigi Choy
Updated: 8:03pm, 11 Apr, 2021

