Shoppers queue outside AbouThai in Queensway Plaza in Admiralty. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hongkongers flock to support AbouThai retail chain raided by customs officers over mislabelled goods
- Shoppers rally round stores for third straight day after business had HK$400,000 worth of goods seized
- Customs and Excise Department has denied raid on chain owned by defendant in national security law case was act of ‘repression’
Topic | Hong Kong economy
