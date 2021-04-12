Macau has boosted its e-voucher scheme for all residents. Photo: Winson Wong
Coronavirus: digital wallets and stored-value cards to be used as Macau boosts consumer e-voucher scheme, a move Hong Kong urged to make reference to for its own programme
- Under a revised scheme unveiled on Monday, Macau permanent and non-permanent residents of all ages will benefit from an 8,000-pataca handout, raised from 4,800 patacas
- 5,000 patacas can be transferred to digital wallets supported by eight mobile payment operators, while purchases made using Macau Pass will be discounted by 25 per cent, with savings capped at 3,000 patacas
