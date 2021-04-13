Customers sit at a bar on Knutsford Terrace, in Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: Felix Wong Customers sit at a bar on Knutsford Terrace, in Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Coronavirus: Hong Kong restaurant and bar owners angry and disappointed over government requirements for lifting restrictions

  • Businesses must ensure all staff have been vaccinated and customers use contract-tracing app
  • Industry bosses say officials are unfairly making them responsible for solving city’s vaccination problems

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Cannix Yau
Updated: 7:30am, 13 Apr, 2021

Customers sit at a bar on Knutsford Terrace, in Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: Felix Wong
