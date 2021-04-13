Hong Kong is expected to relax its quarantine rules for vaccinated flight staff, sources say. Photo: Nora Tam
Coronavirus: Hong Kong’s quarantine rules for aircrew set to relax with new policy for vaccinated personnel, sources say
- The changes are expected to benefit cargo flights first, which could de-escalate a row with FedEx and the US government over the quarantine rules
- The rule changes come amid a raft of planned benefits for individuals and industries tied to coronavirus vaccinations
Topic | Aviation
Hong Kong is expected to relax its quarantine rules for vaccinated flight staff, sources say. Photo: Nora Tam