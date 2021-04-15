A Consumer Council study reveals shoppers are having to pay significantly more for some supermarket products since the start of the Covid-19 crisis. Photo: May Tse A Consumer Council study reveals shoppers are having to pay significantly more for some supermarket products since the start of the Covid-19 crisis. Photo: May Tse
Coronavirus: Hong Kong shoppers hit by inflation-busting price rises at Wellcome and ParknShop, Consumer Council study finds

  • About two-thirds of surveyed products subject to price rises greater than inflation, one product a third more expensive in 2020 than previous year
  • Consumer Council urges supermarkets to ‘shoulder more social responsibility’ and take action to relieve the burden on consumers

Ji Siqi
Updated: 5:06pm, 15 Apr, 2021

