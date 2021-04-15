Causeway Bay in Hong Kong. The travel bubble arrangement between the city and Singapore was derailed at the last minute last year. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
exclusive | Hong Kong-Singapore travel bubble: ‘mid-May’ target for long-awaited deal amid coronavirus pandemic
- The exact date next month is still unknown, sources say; Cathay Pacific and Singapore Airlines will be first two carriers, as previously planned
- Earlier attempt at bubble last year derailed at eleventh hour by fourth wave of infections in Hong Kong
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Causeway Bay in Hong Kong. The travel bubble arrangement between the city and Singapore was derailed at the last minute last year. Photo: Xiaomei Chen