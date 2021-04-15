Causeway Bay in Hong Kong. The travel bubble arrangement between the city and Singapore was derailed at the last minute last year. Photo: Xiaomei Chen Causeway Bay in Hong Kong. The travel bubble arrangement between the city and Singapore was derailed at the last minute last year. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

exclusive | Hong Kong-Singapore travel bubble: ‘mid-May’ target for long-awaited deal amid coronavirus pandemic

  • The exact date next month is still unknown, sources say; Cathay Pacific and Singapore Airlines will be first two carriers, as previously planned
  • Earlier attempt at bubble last year derailed at eleventh hour by fourth wave of infections in Hong Kong

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Danny LeeKanis Leung
Danny Lee  and Kanis Leung

Updated: 8:07pm, 15 Apr, 2021

Causeway Bay in Hong Kong. The travel bubble arrangement between the city and Singapore was derailed at the last minute last year. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
