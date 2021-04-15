Rita Li, sales and marketing director at Octopus Cards Limited. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong cashless payment provider Octopus to make extending card limit easier, in bid to win customers for government’s HK$36 billion consumer voucher giveaway
- Company extends locations where people can top up their cards to include transport subsidy collection points and designated retailers
- City’s adult residents to get HK$5,000 each in electronic vouchers this summer as part of government’s bid to boost local spending
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
Rita Li, sales and marketing director at Octopus Cards Limited. Photo: May Tse