Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong politicians condemn Tokyo’s decision to dump radioactive Fukushima water into the sea, but are split on banning food imports from Japan

  • Lawmakers urge the Hong Kong government to be proactive in preventing a possible environmental and food crisis from spilling over to the city
Cannix YauDenise TsangRachel Yeo
Updated: 11:23pm, 15 Apr, 2021

