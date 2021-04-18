Financial Secretary Paul Chan places a personal photograph on a mural mosaic during an event marking National Security Education Day in Hong Kong on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong finance minister Paul Chan says ensuring city’s economic security is a ‘war without gun smoke’
- Financial secretary says city needs to make sure national security is not threatened through money laundering or economic support of terrorism
- Chan points to use of sanctions by foreign powers to force regimes to change, or destroy them altogether
Topic | Hong Kong economy
Financial Secretary Paul Chan places a personal photograph on a mural mosaic during an event marking National Security Education Day in Hong Kong on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg