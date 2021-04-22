Hong Kong’s economy could slide even further if the city does not take advantage of the Bay Area, says Fung Group chairman Victor Fung. Photo: Edmond So Hong Kong’s economy could slide even further if the city does not take advantage of the Bay Area, says Fung Group chairman Victor Fung. Photo: Edmond So
exclusive | Hong Kong facing critical moment in seizing Greater Bay Area opportunities, warns trading tycoon

  • Victor Fung tells the Post the economic stars are aligning in the region and the city cannot afford to miss the rebound
  • Hong Kong must also capitalise on its role as a link between the Bay Area and the Asia-Pacific free-trade deal to secure its future, he says

Denise Tsang
Updated: 8:00am, 22 Apr, 2021

