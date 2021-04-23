An Airbus A320 aircraft operated by Hong Kong Airlines flies over the Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Bloomberg An Airbus A320 aircraft operated by Hong Kong Airlines flies over the Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong Airlines pilots face uncertain future over work-permit renewals, while hundreds of expats employed by Cathay Pacific are stuck in limbo

  • Either gamble on permit or resign with payout, HKA pilots told, while scores of others quit before deadline
  • At Cathay, some 500 aircrew and ground staff with permit issues wait to learn their fate

Topic |   Hong Kong aviation
Danny Lee
Updated: 8:00pm, 23 Apr, 2021

