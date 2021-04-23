Bars and nightclubs have remained closed since late November last year amid the pandemic. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus: Hong Kong bars set for April 29 comeback after four-month closure amid pandemic, but terms include customers, staff getting vaccinated
- Bars and nightclubs will be allowed to reopen at half-capacity until 2am, capped at two people per table, only if all staff and customers receive at least one vaccine dose
- Staff deemed unfit for vaccination should fill out a form to state their reason and will be subject to regular testing; the reopening of bars would be reviewed every two weeks
Topic | Hong Kong social distancing
Bars and nightclubs have remained closed since late November last year amid the pandemic. Photo: Felix Wong