Bars and nightclubs have remained closed since late November last year amid the pandemic. Photo: Felix Wong Bars and nightclubs have remained closed since late November last year amid the pandemic. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus: Hong Kong bars set for April 29 comeback after four-month closure amid pandemic, but terms include customers, staff getting vaccinated

  • Bars and nightclubs will be allowed to reopen at half-capacity until 2am, capped at two people per table, only if all staff and customers receive at least one vaccine dose
  • Staff deemed unfit for vaccination should fill out a form to state their reason and will be subject to regular testing; the reopening of bars would be reviewed every two weeks

Cannix Yau
Updated: 12:01am, 24 Apr, 2021

