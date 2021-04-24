A stamp sheet showing some of the food designs on offer in the series. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hunger games: food-themed stamps by Hongkong Post causes stir among critics craving for other iconic items left off menu
- Stamps feature street snacks from fish ball to pineapple buns, peanut candy and steamed rice rolls
- Series of six postage stamps and sheet launched last week, with each stamp carrying a value of between HK$2 and HK$10
