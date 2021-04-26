CLP Group chairman Michael Kadoorie (left) and son Philip Kadoorie have called on the government to address young people’s concerns. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Tycoon Michael Kadoorie reaffirms confidence in Hong Kong, calls for dialogue between leaders and young people
- Young people ‘have a great future in Hong Kong’, and should seize opportunities in the Greater Bay Area, businessman says
- Heir-apparent Philip Kadoorie, 29, expects many who leave the city to return eventually
Topic | Hong Kong economy
