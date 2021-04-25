Cathay Pacific aircraft at Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Sam Tsang
Battered by coronavirus pandemic, Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific plans to shrink order of Boeing’s latest 777X aircraft, sources say
- Two sources say the airline will ‘optimise’ its order, slashing it from 21 planes to between 10 and 15, shaving billions off the cost
- Aviation analyst Richard Aboulafia says ‘Cathay is not alone ... airlines will be cautious, and prioritise smaller long-haul jetliners like the 787 or A350’
Topic | Cathay Pacific
Cathay Pacific aircraft at Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Sam Tsang