Cathay Pacific aircraft at Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Battered by coronavirus pandemic, Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific plans to shrink order of Boeing’s latest 777X aircraft, sources say

  • Two sources say the airline will ‘optimise’ its order, slashing it from 21 planes to between 10 and 15, shaving billions off the cost
  • Aviation analyst Richard Aboulafia says ‘Cathay is not alone ... airlines will be cautious, and prioritise smaller long-haul jetliners like the 787 or A350’

Danny Lee
Updated: 10:00pm, 25 Apr, 2021

