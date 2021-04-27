Hong Kong residents queue up for BioNTech vaccinations at Sun Yat Sen Memorial Park Sports Centre in Sai Ying Pun. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Coronavirus: vaccinations a must for future travel bubbles, minister says, as Hong Kong-Singapore tickets snapped up
- Health experts agree Covid-19 testing, proper management of virus situation ‘enough’, commerce chief says in explaining why only one city is demanding jabs from would-be passengers
- Hong Kong expecting eight new Covid-19 cases, according to a medical source, five of which are imported
