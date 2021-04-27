Hong Kong residents queue up for BioNTech vaccinations at Sun Yat Sen Memorial Park Sports Centre in Sai Ying Pun. Photo: Xiaomei Chen Hong Kong residents queue up for BioNTech vaccinations at Sun Yat Sen Memorial Park Sports Centre in Sai Ying Pun. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Coronavirus: vaccinations a must for future travel bubbles, minister says, as Hong Kong-Singapore tickets snapped up

  • Health experts agree Covid-19 testing, proper management of virus situation ‘enough’, commerce chief says in explaining why only one city is demanding jabs from would-be passengers
  • Hong Kong expecting eight new Covid-19 cases, according to a medical source, five of which are imported

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Kathleen Magramo
Updated: 2:32pm, 27 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
