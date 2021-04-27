A ‘vaccine bubble’ system will link Covid-19 rules to jabs. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Coronavirus: Hong Kong local tours returning, while government app will allow restaurants and pubs to check customers’ vaccination records
- System details for ‘vaccine bubble’ plan to be revealed on Tuesday afternoon, including app for checking how many jabs patrons have received
- Tours will be capped at 30 people per excursion, vaccination is not mandatory but risk-exposure app use is
