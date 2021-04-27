New social-distancing regulations are likely to complicate matters for bars and restaurants. Photo: Xiaomei Chen New social-distancing regulations are likely to complicate matters for bars and restaurants. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
New social-distancing regulations are likely to complicate matters for bars and restaurants. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Coronavirus: Hong Kong’s new ‘vaccine bubble’ arrangement to simultaneously relax, complicate rules for bars and restaurants

  • The new arrangement will create different sets of rules – and seating areas – for customers based on their vaccination status and whether they use the government’s risk-exposure app
  • While requirements for staff to get vaccinated have also raised concerns, one bar industry group says it will be the lack of inoculated customers that scuppers the sector’s recovery

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Cannix Yau
Cannix Yau

Updated: 10:16pm, 27 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
New social-distancing regulations are likely to complicate matters for bars and restaurants. Photo: Xiaomei Chen New social-distancing regulations are likely to complicate matters for bars and restaurants. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
New social-distancing regulations are likely to complicate matters for bars and restaurants. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE