New social-distancing regulations are likely to complicate matters for bars and restaurants. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Coronavirus: Hong Kong’s new ‘vaccine bubble’ arrangement to simultaneously relax, complicate rules for bars and restaurants
- The new arrangement will create different sets of rules – and seating areas – for customers based on their vaccination status and whether they use the government’s risk-exposure app
- While requirements for staff to get vaccinated have also raised concerns, one bar industry group says it will be the lack of inoculated customers that scuppers the sector’s recovery
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
New social-distancing regulations are likely to complicate matters for bars and restaurants. Photo: Xiaomei Chen