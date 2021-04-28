Aerial view of the West Kowloon Cultural District. Photo: Sam Tsang Aerial view of the West Kowloon Cultural District. Photo: Sam Tsang
Aerial view of the West Kowloon Cultural District. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Deficit projected for Hong Kong’s arts hub narrows from previous forecast, amid hope of easing financial woes through building office zone

  • West Kowloon Cultural District Authority says its unaudited operating deficit before depreciation and interest expenses will be HK$491 million for 2020-21, just half of what had been forecast last year
  • The arts hub attributes the reduction to a big cut in operating expenditure amid the Covid-19 pandemic and other containment efforts, as well as better-than-expected operating income

Topic |   West Kowloon Cultural District
Kanis Leung
Kanis Leung

Updated: 8:01pm, 28 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Aerial view of the West Kowloon Cultural District. Photo: Sam Tsang Aerial view of the West Kowloon Cultural District. Photo: Sam Tsang
Aerial view of the West Kowloon Cultural District. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE