Aerial view of the West Kowloon Cultural District. Photo: Sam Tsang
Deficit projected for Hong Kong’s arts hub narrows from previous forecast, amid hope of easing financial woes through building office zone
- West Kowloon Cultural District Authority says its unaudited operating deficit before depreciation and interest expenses will be HK$491 million for 2020-21, just half of what had been forecast last year
- The arts hub attributes the reduction to a big cut in operating expenditure amid the Covid-19 pandemic and other containment efforts, as well as better-than-expected operating income
Topic | West Kowloon Cultural District
Aerial view of the West Kowloon Cultural District. Photo: Sam Tsang