Kwai Tsing Container Terminals was the ninth busiest port of its type in the world last year. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says decision is required on future of its international container port, amid appeals to use the land to help fix housing crisis

  • Lam accepts Kwai Tsing port is less competitive than Greater Bay Area rivals, notes land is government’s most valuable resource
  • But the chief executive says there are currently no plans to redevelop the site, warns of ‘backlash’

Jeffie Lam  and Natalie Wong

Updated: 9:35pm, 28 Apr, 2021

