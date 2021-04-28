Kwai Tsing Container Terminals was the ninth busiest port of its type in the world last year. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says decision is required on future of its international container port, amid appeals to use the land to help fix housing crisis
- Lam accepts Kwai Tsing port is less competitive than Greater Bay Area rivals, notes land is government’s most valuable resource
- But the chief executive says there are currently no plans to redevelop the site, warns of ‘backlash’
Topic | Hong Kong housing
Kwai Tsing Container Terminals was the ninth busiest port of its type in the world last year. Photo: Winson Wong