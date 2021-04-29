Businesses that have been shuttered for months will finally be able to reopen. Photo: May Tse Businesses that have been shuttered for months will finally be able to reopen. Photo: May Tse
Businesses that have been shuttered for months will finally be able to reopen. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Coronavirus: Hong Kong ‘vaccine bubble’ faces chaotic start, bar trade warns, with concerns rising over lack of documents, new app

  • Industry players estimate just 20 per cent of 700 party rooms and half of the city’s 1,280 bars will be able to open on Thursday after being closed for about five months
  • New scheme, which in many instances requires both customers and staff to be vaccinated, is intended to boost city’s flagging Covid-19 inoculation drive

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Cannix YauKathleen Magramo
Cannix Yau  and Kathleen Magramo

Updated: 9:51am, 29 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Businesses that have been shuttered for months will finally be able to reopen. Photo: May Tse Businesses that have been shuttered for months will finally be able to reopen. Photo: May Tse
Businesses that have been shuttered for months will finally be able to reopen. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE