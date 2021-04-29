Businesses that have been shuttered for months will finally be able to reopen. Photo: May Tse
Coronavirus: Hong Kong ‘vaccine bubble’ faces chaotic start, bar trade warns, with concerns rising over lack of documents, new app
- Industry players estimate just 20 per cent of 700 party rooms and half of the city’s 1,280 bars will be able to open on Thursday after being closed for about five months
- New scheme, which in many instances requires both customers and staff to be vaccinated, is intended to boost city’s flagging Covid-19 inoculation drive
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
