Government revenue from the sale of public land fell precipitously last year. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong government’s land revenue fell to HK$88.7 billion in 2019-20, lowest level in five years
- Last year’s figure represented a 37.4 per cent drop from the year before, and was lowest since 2015-16, when only HK$60.9 billion in land revenue was collected
- One analyst says drop was largely a result of policy change in 2018 to set aside fewer plots for sale to private sector in favour of prioritising public housing
Topic | Hong Kong housing
