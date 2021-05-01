Many business operators have bemoaned the government’s complicated new rules for operating at higher capacity. Photo: Winson Wong Many business operators have bemoaned the government’s complicated new rules for operating at higher capacity. Photo: Winson Wong
Many business operators have bemoaned the government’s complicated new rules for operating at higher capacity. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong bars, restaurants and tour operators expecting muted first weekend under complicated new ‘vaccine bubble’ rules

  • Restaurants, entertainment venues and tour operators say they expect to miss out on the potential windfall presented by the loosening of social-distancing rules under the scheme
  • ‘We are allegedly allowed to resume business, but actually we can’t operate normally given such conditions,’ one party room owner says

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Kanis Leung
Kanis Leung

Updated: 2:30pm, 1 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Many business operators have bemoaned the government’s complicated new rules for operating at higher capacity. Photo: Winson Wong Many business operators have bemoaned the government’s complicated new rules for operating at higher capacity. Photo: Winson Wong
Many business operators have bemoaned the government’s complicated new rules for operating at higher capacity. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE