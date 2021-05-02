People stroll along the waterfront at Victoria Harbour, taking in Hong Kong’s iconic skyline. Photo: Winson Wong
Coronavirus: ‘considerable growth’ expected for Hong Kong in first quarter, but pandemic will still be spectre over economic recovery
- Paul Chan also reiterates call for residents to get inoculated, points out this is vital to city’s recovery
- He also warns that growth may not be balanced across industries as some sectors are harder hit
