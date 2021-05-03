Disneyland’s new managing director has said the park is preparing for a slow recovery. Photo: Bloomberg Disneyland’s new managing director has said the park is preparing for a slow recovery. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong Disneyland preparing for slow recovery despite travel bubble hopes, managing director says

  • The park has recently focused on the local market, and was fully booked for a few days around Easter, managing director Michael Moriarty says
  • While the travel bubble deal with Singapore has revived hopes for the return of international tourism, he adds, ‘from what I understand, it’s going to start off slowly’

Kathleen Magramo
Kathleen Magramo

Updated: 8:11am, 3 May, 2021

