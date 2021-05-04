Hong Kong retail has had a torrid time during the coronavirus crisis. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus: Hong Kong retail sales rise 20 per cent in March, but sector’s recovery is losing steam
- Official data shows while year-on-year sales for March have risen to HK$27.6 billion they are still far below pre-pandemic levels
- The year-on-year increase is significantly down on February’s 30 per cent
Topic | Hong Kong economy
