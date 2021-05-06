Restaurants have been able to serve more people to a table and later into the night under Hong Kong’s so-called vaccine bubble. Photo: Xiaomei Chen Restaurants have been able to serve more people to a table and later into the night under Hong Kong’s so-called vaccine bubble. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Restaurants have been able to serve more people to a table and later into the night under Hong Kong’s so-called vaccine bubble. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Coronavirus: decline in Hong Kong restaurant takings narrows, amid optimism that easing of social-distancing rules is helping sector’s recovery

  • Restaurant receipts drop 8.8 per cent in 2021’s first quarter, marking improvement on previous figures
  • Optimism for sector’s recovery under ‘vaccine bubble’ provisions, but government says short-term outlook remains challenging

Topic |   Hong Kong economy
Cannix Yau
Cannix Yau

Updated: 7:19pm, 6 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Restaurants have been able to serve more people to a table and later into the night under Hong Kong’s so-called vaccine bubble. Photo: Xiaomei Chen Restaurants have been able to serve more people to a table and later into the night under Hong Kong’s so-called vaccine bubble. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Restaurants have been able to serve more people to a table and later into the night under Hong Kong’s so-called vaccine bubble. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE