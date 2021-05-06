Restaurants have been able to serve more people to a table and later into the night under Hong Kong’s so-called vaccine bubble. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Coronavirus: decline in Hong Kong restaurant takings narrows, amid optimism that easing of social-distancing rules is helping sector’s recovery
- Restaurant receipts drop 8.8 per cent in 2021’s first quarter, marking improvement on previous figures
- Optimism for sector’s recovery under ‘vaccine bubble’ provisions, but government says short-term outlook remains challenging
Topic | Hong Kong economy
Restaurants have been able to serve more people to a table and later into the night under Hong Kong’s so-called vaccine bubble. Photo: Xiaomei Chen