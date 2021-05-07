Visitors take in an exhibit at Art Basel Hong Kong in 2019. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong’s returning Art Basel gets online boost as tourism board looks to reclaim city’s status as global hub with May events
- This year’s edition of the fair, the first since 2019, will feature hybrid exhibitions that allow international exhibitors to take part virtually
- Tourism officials see busy month that will include Art Central and Le French May Arts Festival as way to position city for eventual return of travel
