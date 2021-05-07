Hong Kong should be looking to cooperate more closely with mainland China to support national growth, a senior minister says. Photo: AFP Hong Kong should be looking to cooperate more closely with mainland China to support national growth, a senior minister says. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong should be looking to cooperate more closely with mainland China to support national growth, a senior minister says. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong should back its ‘brothers’ in mainland China to help repel the West’s containment strategy, finance chief says

  • Paul Chan also says scheme breaking down barriers between banking services in Hong Kong, Macau and mainland will launch ‘very soon’
  • Forging deeper ties economically with rest of China will help the country see off Western attempts to contain its progress, Chan adds

Topic |   Hong Kong economy
Tony Cheung
Tony Cheung

Updated: 7:35pm, 7 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong should be looking to cooperate more closely with mainland China to support national growth, a senior minister says. Photo: AFP Hong Kong should be looking to cooperate more closely with mainland China to support national growth, a senior minister says. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong should be looking to cooperate more closely with mainland China to support national growth, a senior minister says. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE