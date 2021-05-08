A staff member sets a table at the London Chinese Restaurant in Mong Kok, one of many unable to take advantage of newly relaxed rules. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong coronavirus: restaurants fill up for Mother’s Day, but few switch to ‘vaccine bubble’ scheme
- Only 300 restaurants meet the government’s rules for accepting tables of six and offering dine-in service till midnight
- With many staff still not vaccinated, most eateries are sticking with the previous arrangements for now
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A staff member sets a table at the London Chinese Restaurant in Mong Kok, one of many unable to take advantage of newly relaxed rules. Photo: May Tse