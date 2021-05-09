The city’s finance chief has warned the low vaccination rate could hamper its economic recovery. Photo: Nora Tam The city’s finance chief has warned the low vaccination rate could hamper its economic recovery. Photo: Nora Tam
Coronavirus: Hong Kong’s economy is moving in the right direction, but low vaccination rate will hamper growth, finance chief says

  • Financial Secretary Paul Chan warns blue-collar workers will bear the brunt of economic stagnation if vaccinations do not pick up
  • ‘The government is eagerly working to control the pandemic situation. But residents’ participation in the vaccination drive is equally important,’ he wrote in his official blog

Zoe Low
Updated: 4:36pm, 9 May, 2021

