The city’s finance chief has warned the low vaccination rate could hamper its economic recovery. Photo: Nora Tam
Coronavirus: Hong Kong’s economy is moving in the right direction, but low vaccination rate will hamper growth, finance chief says
- Financial Secretary Paul Chan warns blue-collar workers will bear the brunt of economic stagnation if vaccinations do not pick up
- ‘The government is eagerly working to control the pandemic situation. But residents’ participation in the vaccination drive is equally important,’ he wrote in his official blog
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
