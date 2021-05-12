Four in 10 respondents in a recent survey by an influential business group say they are considering leaving Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
More American Chamber of Commerce members say they are considering leaving Hong Kong, with many citing national security law
- In the latest American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong poll, around four in 10 respondents reported that they were considering jumping ship
- While the overall percentage was slightly lower than in a similar poll last year, the actual number of self-selecting respondents who expressed a desire to leave increased substantially
