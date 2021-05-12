Operators of pubs, karaoke bars and nightclubs meet the media in Mong Kok on Wednesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus: representatives from Hong Kong’s pubs, nightclubs and karaoke bars request they be treated in the same manner as restaurants under ‘vaccine bubble’
- Union says entertainment venues have had no business since reopening due to city’s low vaccination rate, accusing government of ‘exploiting’ them to encourage people to get jabbed
- It hopes three industries could be treated in the same manner as restaurants, allowing them to operate under ‘type C’ for eateries, which does not require patrons to get vaccinated
