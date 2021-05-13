Some 58 per cent of 325 respondents say they plan to stay in Hong Kong, most of whom also cite the city’s good quality of life. Photo: Sun Yeung Some 58 per cent of 325 respondents say they plan to stay in Hong Kong, most of whom also cite the city’s good quality of life. Photo: Sun Yeung
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

China’s foreign ministry rejects AmCham survey’s focus on more Americans wanting to leave Hong Kong

  • Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying says it is a positive sign that 58 per cent of 325 respondents are planning to stay in the city
  • Many companies still regard Hong Kong as a good investment destination, she says, adding that national security law has restored stability

Topic |   Hong Kong politics
Denise Tsang
Updated: 10:12pm, 13 May, 2021

